TED KORT, ELLIOT KONICK and HERB DREISESZUN
Ted Kort, Elliot Konick and Herb Dreiseszun celebrated their second b’nai mitzvah on Feb. 19, 2022 at Beth El Phoenix. The three childhood friends became a b’nai mitzvah together 70 years ago – also at Beth El Phoenix. As a testament to their Judaism, the friends, now 83, came together for this special celebration of their full lifespans (70 years, according to King David) and the start of their second adult lives in the Jewish community.
Pictured, from left, Ted Kort, Elliot Konick and Herb Dreiseszun. Courtesy of Sydnee Schwartz/Good Eye! Media