ALEXA "LEXI" NICOLE KAHN
Alexa “Lexi” Nicole Kahn becomes a bat mitzvah on Feb. 12 at Temple Emanuel of Tempe. She is the daughter of Karen and Jimmy Kahn of Gilbert.
Grandparents are Gladys Contreras and the late Julio Contreras of San Salvador, El Salvador; and the late Audrey and Lydell Kahn.
For her mitzvah project, Lexi organized volunteer groups to work at the Arizona Kosher Pantry, where they packed meals for those in need.
A student at ASU Polytechnic STEM Academy, Lexi enjoys writing, spending time with family and friends, going to the movies and training and playing with her dog, Charlie.