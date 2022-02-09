GRANT RUSSELL KATAI
Grant Russell Katai becomes a bar mitzvah on Feb. 12, 2022 at Congregation Beth Israel.
He is the son of Carrie and Daniel Katai of Cave Creek.
Grandparents are James Gaspar and the late Sheila Gaspar of Scottsdale; and Joan and Andrew Katai of Naperville, IL.
For his mitzvah project, Grant made and collected Valentine's Day cards to give to homebound seniors through a local organization called Caring Corp.
A student at Sonoran Trails Middle School, Grant enjoys playing a variety of sports such as soccer, football and baseball. However, his current passion is playing tennis. He also has a big heart for animals.