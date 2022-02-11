ELIJAH "ELI" SOLOMON GIMBEL
Elijah “Eli” Solomon Gimbel will become a bar mitzvah on April 09, 2022 at Congregation Beth Tefillah.
He is the son of Candice and Mark Gimbel of Scottsdale.
Grandparents are Renee and Irving Levine of Bal Harbor, FL; Penny Gimbel of Scottsdale: and Marilyn and Joseph Gimbel of Paradise Valley.
For his mitzvah project, Eli built and stocked a Little Free Library (LFL) in collaboration with Southwest Human Development (SWHD). In 2021, Eli recruited his fellow Webelos Cub Scouts, Connor and Wyatt, to help him with this project and they collected hundreds of books and painted the library before installation. SWHD identified Title 1 School Desert Star in Goodyear as being in need. Eli enjoyed visiting the LFL onsite at Desert Star. The students appreciated the book resource, especially over the course of the pandemic shutdowns.
A student at Rancho Solano Preparatory School, Eli enjoys reading, biking, karate, drawing, scouting and volleyball.