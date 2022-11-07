MARIA RUIZ VIEIRA AND CHARLES GONSHER
Maria Fernanda Ruiz Vieira (Rivka) and Charles Korrick Gonsher (Yeheskel) were married at the UVA restaurant in New York City by Rabbi Sara Shonfeld on Sept. 7, 2022.
The mother of the bride is Monica Vieira of Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia. The groom’s parents are Barbara Lewkowitz and Geoffrey Gonsher of Phoenix.
Grandparents of the bride are the lateRosalba Mejia and the late Rodrigo Vieira. Grandparents of the groom are Jerry and Andrea Lewkowitz, the late Patricia Korrick, the late Charles "Chuck" Gonsher and the late Dorothy Gonsher-Furman.
The couple will live in Medellin, Antioquia, Colombia.