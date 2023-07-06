JENNIFER LYN SYDESKI AND BRADLEY EFREM-WILLIAM FACTOR
Jennifer Lyn Sydeski and Bradley Efrem-William Factor were married at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Garden in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 28, 2023.
The bride’s mother is Linda Sydeski of Pittsburgh. The groom’s parents are Mindie and Dr. Mitchell Factor of Scottsdale.
Jennifer works as an innovator at Sheetz, CEO of Connect Wolf and consultant at EKTO VR. She attended the University of Pittsburgh, Slippery Rock University, Duquesne University and Carnegie Mellon University.
Bradley is the CEO of EKTO VR. He received a BS in engineering from Cornell University and a MRSD (master’s in robotic systems development) from Carnegie Mellon University.
The couple met at Alpha Lab Gear, an incubator for tech startups, in Pittsburgh and honeymooned for one night at the Hotel Monaco in Pittsburgh. JN