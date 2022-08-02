MARCIA LOIS (PAPER) PERLMUTTER
Surrounded by her family, Marcia Lois (Paper) Perlmutter peacefully passed away at home on August 1, 2022.
Marcia was born January 31, 1939, in Washington D.C. It was there she met ‘aspiring’ CPA Borah Perlmutter, who after passing his exam, she married in 1959, enjoying 63 years of love, adventure and laughter. Both had grown up in the DC area, so they initially made their home in Silver Spring, Md., surrounded by their large extended families.
Marcia graduated from American University with a degree in mathematics. A dedicated educator her entire life, Marcia made a huge impact on many of her students, several of whom remained in contact, seeking her input and advice throughout their lives. Marcia taught Jr. High School Algebra until becoming a full-time mom in 1964.
A loving and devoted mom, Marcia was a popular ‘room mother’ throwing the most creative class birthdays and holiday parties. The family relied on her bar/bat mitzvah candle lighting poet skills and was the one who was relied on to whip up a meaningful and fun performance piece for someone’s special event.
After relocating to southern California and the girls had grown, Marcia returned to full time teaching at Sierra Canyon Middle School from 1985–1999. Upon retirement, she was honored with an award from Johns Hopkins University for exemplary work in the field of education.
Retiring to Arizona, Marcia and Borah continued an active life. Marcia was proud to be involved in the Sagewood Scholarship Fund, providing college scholarships for Sagewood employees and their dependents.
She enjoyed traveling the world with Borah and Marcia made family their top priority, making sure to be at every simcha no matter what. Marcia’s vitality and energy for life was an inspiring force to those around her. A great teacher, friend, aunt, cousin, sister, mom and wife, who could always be counted on to make you laugh, share her wisdom, support your victories, or hold you while you cried.
Marcia is survived by husband, Borah Perlmutter of Phoenix; daughters Joyce Perlmutter (Derek) Hyde, of Middle Haddam, Conn., and Sharon Perlmutter of Pasadena Calif.; siblings Laurence Paper from Florida, Ada (Paper) Sternberg from Florida and Norma (Paper) Katz, also from Florida,
Funeral services and burial to be held Thursday August 4, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Mt. Sinai, 24210 N. 68th St., Phoenix, AZ 85054. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marcia Perlmutter may be made .to: The Sagewood Residents' Foundation, Scholarship Fund at sagewoodfoundation.com/contribute for donation form. Completed form with payment may be sent to: Sagewood Residents' Foundation, 4555 E. Mayo Blvd. Box 5310, Phoenix, AZ 85050; please be sure to identify your donation is “In memory of Marcia Perlmutter” (on form and/or check memo line) so your contribution will be correctly applied. JN