PAUL STAMAN
Paul Staman, 102, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022.
Paul was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the son of Max and Lillian (Serbin) Staman. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1941. Paul entered the Army as a private in March of 1942 and rose to the rank of captain. Paul’s father fell ill and his doctors recommended that he move to Phoenix for the dry climate. His parents sold their family business and home and purchased a new home in Phoenix. Unfortunately, Paul’s father died before they moved to Phoenix. Having already committed to move, Paul, his mother and his sister moved to Phoenix in 1946.
In June of 1950, Paul met the love of his life, Pauline. After a whirlwind courtship with Pauline, who was living with her aunt in Los Angeles, they married at Temple Beth Israel in October 1950. During their many years in Phoenix, Paul and Pauline were members of Temple Beth Israel, Beth El Congregation and Temple Chai.
Paul received his contractor’s license in 1950. Paul built many award-winning projects, custom homes and apartments throughout the Valley. He was active in his community, serving as president of the Home Builders Association of Central Arizona in 1975, as well as on the board of Kivel Campus of Care and Temple Beth Israel.
Paul is survived by Pauline, his beloved wife of 72 years; his children Marc Staman (Susan Getz), Cynthia Kleiman (Jeff) and Barbara Staman Wolff (Tom); and his grandchildren Josh Staman, Rachel Staman, Cheryl Kleiman (Blake McLaren), Michael Kleiman (Karli Watland), Ilana Wolff (Byron Olson) and Joe Wolff. Paul was predeceased by his sister, Belle Staman Starsmann.
Donations in his memory may be made to Temple Chai, 4645 E. Maryland Road, Phoenix, Ariz. 85032, templechai.com or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, Ariz. 85014, hov.org. JN