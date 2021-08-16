CAROLE BROOKS ROSENBLATT
Carole Brooks Rosenblatt passed away peacefully Aug. 11, 2021, at home surrounded by her family, friends and dogs.
Carole was born in Brooklyn, New York on July 4, 1929.
Carole and Jay were married in 1951, and had just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. The family moved to Scottsdale in 1969. Carole had just celebrated her 92nd birthday.
Carole is survived by her loving husband, Jay; son, Neil; daughter, Jodi; daughter-in-law, Diana; grandson, Eric; and her dogs, Cooper and Bailey.
Carole lived her life to the very end, even with multiple health issues.
Carole’s memory will live on in the hearts of all her family and friends. She was always positive and always looked at life on the bright side. She was the shining star and her legacy will live on forever with everyone she touched. Her laugh will put a smile on your face. May she rest in peace.
Services will be held at Messenger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary, 8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Foothills Animal Rescue, 10197 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 or Ellie’s Army Foundation, elliesarmy.org.