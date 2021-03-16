MICHAEL BERNARD SHCOLNIK
Michael Bernard Shcolnik was born at 10:59 p.m. on Sept. 15, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana. He was the fifth child and third son to Esther and Harry Shcolnik. That time becomes important, because in those days, the cut-off for kindergarten was Sept. 16. Esther and Harry were continually grateful that Mike beat the deadline, because he was a hellion as a young boy.
But you’d never know that from the mensch he became. The Shcolnik family moved to Phoenix in the summer of 1957. Mike attended Central High School, but other than being president of the Spanish Club, his real teen love was AZA/BBG, and of course his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Noreen Rudin. Mike thrived as Godol of Krohn AZA, where he led their softball team to many victories, won many jitterbug contests and made lifelong friends.
Mike graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in sociology, which was so perfect for him. He spent his working career in human resources, where he was always kind, considerate and thoughtful. He had a stint at HR with Harris/Shcolnik Insurance and spent 30 years with the State of Arizona.
Mike will be remembered by his family for his corny Passover jokes, with which he started each seder he led; the hours spent frying latkes for the family Chanukah parties; and for his devotion to his beloved Chicago Cubs (shoutout to 2016!) as well as Notre Dame Football. (Go Irish!) He had an artist’s sensitive soul, and spent much of his retired time playing his keyboard, creating home décor and tending his beautiful landscaping. And always with a kind word to anyone who crossed his path.
Michael was predeceased by his parents Esther and Harry Shcolnik, his brother David Shcolnik (Bonnie) and sister Marlene Hunt (Doug). He leaves behind the love of his life, Noreen Shcolnik; their children Kelly Shcolnik Pile (Rusty) and Brian Shcolnik (Andrea); and his beloved grandchildren, Rachel Pile and Danny Pile. He also leaves his remaining siblings, Bob Shcolnik (Linda z’l), Linda Ratcliffe (Bob z’l) and Janet Rees (Tom); and many adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Michael passed peacefully on March 9, 2021. Interment was at Mt. Sinai Cemetery with Rabbi Bonnie Koppell officiating. A Zoom celebration of his life will be held in the future. The family humbly requests donations be made to: The Arizona Chapter of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, www.crohscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/southwest
