SELMA FRIEDMAN
Selma Friedman, beloved wife of the late Stanley Friedman and daughter of the late Isadore and Esther Goldstock, passed away on Friday, June 16 — one week before her 95th birthday. Cherished mother of William Friedman (Judith), Ivy Segal (Herman), Amy DeMichele and Lisa Sylvester (Ken). Grandmother to nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Born Selma Rhoda Goldstock in Schenectady, New York, she and her family moved to Phoenix in 1975 from Oklahoma City, and previous to that Schenectady, where Stanley was employed by General Electric.
Selma was a lifelong member of Weight Watchers and worked for many years as a receptionist at the meetings. She and Stanley had a costume jewelry business where they traveled the western U.S. showing their line of bracelets, necklaces, earrings and accessories.
She enjoyed watching movies, listening to music and playing Scrabble on her computer as well as card games and mahjong with her lady friends at the Ranch Estates in Scottsdale, where she resided for eight years.
A graveside service was held on Monday, June 19 at Beth El Cemetery.
Our deepest gratitude and thanks go to the Bellaire Assisted Living and staff of caring people during Selma’s final days and to Hospice of the Valley.
Donations in Selma Friedman’s memory can be made to Banner Alzheimer’s Foundation, 2901 N. Central Ave. #160, Phoenix, AZ 85254 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. JN