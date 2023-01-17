SYDNEY SANDYS
Sydney Sandys passed away at his home in Scottsdale on Dec. 31, 2022. He was 91.
Sydney was born in Montreal, Quebec to Samuel and Zipporah Sandys on June 4, 1931. Syd was an athlete and an especially avid golfer. He was a truly self-made man, becoming a builder and real estate developer. Syd moved his family to Arizona in 1979 and was dedicated to helping Phoenix and its Jewish community thrive over the last 40-plus years. Syd loved family and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extremely dear friends.
Syd was an incredible storyteller and orator. His ability to extemporaneously give a speech was second to none. He possessed so many gifts; his humor, ability to care, intellect and passion enabled him to touch so many.
Syd is survived by children Cliff (Susan), Risa (Jonathon), Marla (Mark), David (Amy); grandchildren Jamie (Lindsey), Micah, Danielle, Justin, Noah and Gabriel; sisters-in-law Cookie, Esther, Sharon and Molly; and 17 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Faye; his parents and sister Beatrice. He will always be loved, never forgotten and dearly missed.