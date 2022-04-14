JEANNETTE ELIZABETH KANTER
Jeannette Elizabeth Kanter was born in London, England, on April 5, 1933. She died at her home in Phoenix, Ariz. on March 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Vivacious and energetic, she was ahead of her time as a psychiatric social worker, Rebbitzen, exquisite cook, disability rights advocate, hostess and avid tennis player.
While working in college as secretary to the chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary, Jeannette met then-rabbinical student Shamai Kanter. They married and raised their three children while Shamai held pulpits in Toronto, Canada; Sharon, Mass.; and Rochester, N.Y. Jeannette preached a healthy lifestyle and a commitment to Judaism as a prescription for living a full and happy life, recognizing also the importance mental health plays in our wellbeing.
In her mid-30s, Jeannette suffered an unexpected and almost complete loss of hearing. This burden set her on a path to learning sign language, becoming an advocate for the hearing impaired and, decades later, benefitting from cochlear implants.
Jeannette had a wonderful sense of humor, a quality she shared with her friends and fellow pickleball players at Sagewood, her home for the last five years. She was also a beloved member of The New Shul community, first as a visitor and then when she made it her full-time spiritual home in Arizona. She was predeceased by Rabbi Shamai Kanter after 62 years of marriage. She is survived by her sister, Greta; her children, Raphael (Cindy), Elana (Michael), Ethan (Sue); nine grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.