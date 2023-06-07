NITA LILLIAN ROSS
Nita Lillian Ross passed on May 24, 2023. She was born in New York on May 15, 1925, to Jack and Bertha (Lazarus) Zasloff.
Growing up in New York, Nita became an avid and accomplished equestrian and met the love of her life, Fred Ros,s at Sunnycroft Dude Ranch on July 4, 1953. They were married on May 9, 1954, and were soulmates for seven decades.
Nita was a master knitter, creating heirloom sweaters. Her other hobbies included sewing, creating pressed flower cards and beaded flower arrangements, playing golf and bridge and cooking. She loved creating delicious meals for her family. Traveling was one of her great joys. She and Fred travelled the world with their friends, children and grandchildren. She loved the memories she saved in her copious photo albums, which now memorialize her legacy.
Nita had a depth of wisdom far beyond her formal education. She could always find the right words for any situation. She had an eye for beauty that was evident in her decorating and design; whether she was doing country comfort or elegant Asian décor, she knew how to put together an eclectic look that welcomed you into her space. Her choices for clothing and jewelry were timeless and classic. Although modest and shy, her beauty and elegance turned heads when she walked into a room.
But by far Nita’s greatest accomplishment and pride was her family. Growing up as an only child, creating family memories was always her most important life goal. The simplest pleasures in life brought Nita her greatest joy.
Nita is survived by her husband, Fred Michael Ross; her three children Robin Shaw, Bonnie (Jordan Eth) Ross and Richard Ross; four grandchildren Brian (Natalie) Shaw, Jeffrey Shaw, Daniel (Lily Zhang) Eth and Taylor Eth.
Services were held at National Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. JN