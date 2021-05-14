JACOB BENJAMIN BUROS
Jacob Benjamin Buros, age 34, of Tucson, departed our company too soon on May 4, 2021.
Jacob, known as Ben by those who loved him, was born in Phoenix on July 20, 1986. He was raised in Scottsdale, Bainbridge Island, Washington and Tucson. Ben, always a kind soul, was keenly interested in the world around him, well-traveled and an accomplished musician with passions for guitar and punk rock. Ben spent his time learning and making his way in the world.
Preceded in death by his father, William Buros, Ben is survived by his mother, Valerie Buros (nee Gordon) of Flagstaff; his sisters, Sarah Rendon (Francisco) and their children Adam, Ethan, and Isaac; and Rebecca Rieke (Brad) and their children Emma and Amelia; and his brother, David Max Buros. He is also survived by his aunt, Barbara Buros of Santa Fe; his half-sister, Lainie Wooster and half-brother, Charlie Buros of Cardiff, California.
Ben’s memorial service was held Monday, May 10, 2021, at Green Acres Cemetery.
