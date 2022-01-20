MARK/MORDECHAI A. ISRAEL
Mark (Mordechai) A. Israel of Phoenix died Jan. 4 at 74. He was born in Seattle, WA,
He served in the U.S. military.
He has long been associated with Ahavat Israel in Arizona, as well as Sephardic Bikur Holim Congregation in Seattle.
He is survived by his daughters Shawn and Kellie, and sisters Elizabeth and Cynthia, and one grandson, Arwyn.
Services were held Jan. 9 in Seattle led by Rabbi F. Varon, though his mortuary is Sinai Mortuary in Phoenix.
Mark was a impactful contributor to Ahavat Israel Bukharian Jewish Congregation and Guide Dogs for the Blind.