DR. JAY EPSTEIN
Dr. Jay Epstein of Phoenix died Aug. 14, 2022. He was 89 and born in Brooklyn, N.Y.
He served as an Army doctor in Oklahoma during the Vietnam War.
Jay is survived by his wife, Dee Epstein; daughter, Lynn Epstein; son, Dr. Andrew Epstein; two stepsons; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services were held at Beth El Cemetery on Aug. 17, officiated by Rabbi Alicia Magal and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in his name can be made to the Jewish Community of Sedona and the Verde Valley. JN