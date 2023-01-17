ESTHER ROSEN
Esther Rosen (nee Machtey) of Scottsdale passed away on Jan. 8, 2023. She was 98.
She was born in Stolpce, Poland. Esther and her family survived the Holocaust by escaping via train and foot to Siberia. After the war, she married Sam Rosen and moved to Lorain, Ohio in 1950. Her two older brothers and parents moved to Israel.
Esther has always been involved at the synagogue in Lorain and very active in sisterhood and Hadassah. Esther and Sam moved to Scottsdale in 1983, where they continued to be very involved in synagogue life and the Jewish community.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sam (in 2010) and her oldest brother, Israel Machtey (in 2021). Esther is survived by her older brother, Aaron (Nushkah) Machtey of Petach Tikva, Israel; her three children Lynn Rosen of Austin, Texas, Elliot (Tammy) Rosen of Scottsdale and Vic (Cori) Rosen of Paradise Valley. She is also survived by seven grandchildren Chad (Sarah) Rosen, Ryan (Lindsay) Rosen, Brooke (Matt) Sommers, Jennifer (Albert) Kasperkowiak, Alanna (Jacob) Petersen, Cody Rosen and Roman (Brenna) Wommack. She was also blessed to experience the joy of 13 great-grandchildren.
Contributions in her memory can be made to Jewish National Fund 480-447-8100, Hospice of the Valley 602-530-6900 or Jewish Free Loan 602-230-7983. JN