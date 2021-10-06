EMILY KAY SOLNICK
A lifelong educator and hard worker – always organized.
Emily Kay Solnick, 69, died on Sept. 18, 2021.
Emily was a born teacher. As a child, she taught her dolls; later she was a trailblazer, teaching in the early days of Project Head Start as visualized by President Lyndon B Johnson. A constant organizer and facilitator, she went on to teach kindergarten through third grade in Lubbock and El Paso, Texas public schools. Known previously at work as Emily Barksdale and Emily Harris, Ms. Solnick earned her master’s in education from University of Texas, El Paso, in 1997, while originating a Child Development Lab at Franklin High School, El Paso. She taught high schoolers how to interact with and nurture kindergarteners. Emily continued to teach in elementary and high schools in Tempe and Phoenix -- Tempe Elementary Central Office, Central High School, Camelback High School in Phoenix -- finally retiring when cancer surfaced and took over her life. Emily had worked at least two jobs most of her life without complaint, while treasuring time with her dear daughter, Leah Evelyn Solnick. In addition to her daughter, Leah, Emily is survived by sisters, Stefanie Solnick Cargill (Jerry) and Susan Solnick Schecter (David).
Emily wasburied in the Temple Mount Sinai Cemetery, El Paso, Texas, next to her parents, Clarence and Etta Solnick. Donations in her memory may be made to Temple Emanuel of Tempe (emanueloftempe.org/donate), Temple Mount Sinai, El Paso, TX (templemountsinai.com/donate) and Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix (hov.org).