JAMES ANDREWS
James Andrews — avid golfer, devoted Cubs fan, passionate Beth Israel member, international explorer, legendary teller of dad jokes — died at his home in Scottsdale on Sunday, June 12, 2022. The cause was head and neck cancer. He was 80.
Jim, as he was known all his life, was born in Chicago on April 1, 1942. After serving two years as a Private in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s, he earned a bachelor’s degree in packaging engineering from Michigan State University in 1966. His career took him to: Pittsburgh, Pa; Washington, D.C.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Portland, Ore.; and San Francisco, Calif., where he met his wife, Susan Sacks. Upon retiring in 2002, he moved to Paramus, N.J. and in 2010, settled in Scottsdale.
Early in his career, he was credited with several notable patents: the Styrofoam egg carton; a burger clamshell container; an airline food tray; and, his son’s favorite, the eight-pack beer holder.
He left Chicago at 18, but Chicago never left Jim. Though he identified with all things Chicago, he had an insatiable desire to see the world and travelled to more than 100 countries, seven continents and 50 states during his life. When asked the place he most enjoyed traveling to, he always answered, “Antarctica,” which he visited twice. Perhaps, it reminded him of Chicago winters!
Jim was a social person and deeply valued the many, many genuine friendships he made over the years. Just a few months ago, more than 120 of his friends, from across the country, traveled to Scottsdale to celebrate his 80th birthday with him, a moving bookend to a long and loving life.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan Sacks; his son, Jay Andrews of Philadelphia, Pa.; his daughter, Beth Winter of New York, N.Y.; two stepdaughters, Beth Seabreeze of Kensington, Md. and Amy Geibelson of Los Angeles, Calif.; and seven grandchildren. Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to Congregation Beth Israel, 10460 N. 56th Street, Scottsdale AZ 85253.