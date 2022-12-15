ELAINE SARKO
Elaine Sarko died peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 2, 2022. She celebrated her 88th birthday July 29, 2022, in Palm Desert, California, where she relocated a year earlier to be closer to family.
Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, she married Emanuel Sarko at the age of 18 and they spent 55 years together before his passing in 2007. In 1978, they moved to Scottsdale, where they established a beautiful home and lived there for over 40 years.
While we will miss her terribly, we are grateful for the amazing life that she had. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Elaine had two successful careers in real estate and fashion. In addition, she was president of Haddasah in Michigan and volunteered for many philanthropic causes.
Mom loved people, especially her many dear friends. She was a master bridge player and avid viewer of the news. Above all, mom adored her family and was so proud to be a great grandmother. Elaine was predeceased by her son, Albert Sarko. She is survived by her daughter, Suzen Sarko; her grandsons Brandon and Stephen Ravet; her daughter-in-law, Sigi Ravet; her great-grandson, Shiloh; and family dogs Stella, Sophie and Sami.
Mom, we will forever hold you in our hearts. Now, enjoy reuniting with dad and Albert. May they enjoy the Jell-o mold I’m sure you brought with you. JN