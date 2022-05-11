HARRIET ESTELLE PECK
Harriet Estelle Peck of Phoenix died on May 1, 2022. She was 99 years old.
Harriet moved to Phoenix in 1973. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she moved to New York City in 1945 upon marrying her husband Harry C. Peck. They were married for 44 years until his passing.
Harriet was a very warm, compassionate person and was truly loved by all. She had a tremendous sense of humor and always made people feel special. She enjoyed reading the newspaper, doing the crossword and jumble puzzles and watching her favorite show, “Jeopardy.” She was a gracious host and was everyone’s mother or grandmother. She will be remembered fondly by her family and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Stephen (Cindy) and Richard (Colleen); brother Jerry Levy (Sandy); 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory can be made to the Arizona Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired. JN