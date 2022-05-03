BERNICE "BUNNY" JOAN COHEN RABINOWITZ
Bernice “Bunny” Joan Cohen Rabinowitz of Peoria passed away on April 18, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
Bernice was born Jan. 14, 1931 in Roxbury, Mass. to Emma and Morris Cohen. She graduated from Boston City Teachers College and taught in several states.
Bunny was a member of Temple Beth Shalom in Sun City and she previously was a member of Congregation Beth Israel in Phoenix. She was active with B’nai B’rith Women and Jewish Women’s International for many years.
Bunny was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Lewis Rabinowitz. She is survived by her daughter, Lori Baker (Charles); sons Glenn Rabinowitz (Laura) and Gary Rabinowitz; granddaughters Jennifer Marshall (Josh) and Julie Shanahan (Andy); great-grandsons Joseph Marshall and Jackson Shanahan, great-granddaughter, Emma Marshall; brother, Paul Coran; nephews Philip Coran and Steven Coran; many cousins and “adopted” daughter, Lori’s best friend, Annamarie Ricci.
A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Temple Beth Shalom in Sun City. In lieu of flowers, Bunny’s family would appreciate donations made in her memory to Hospice of the Valley. JN