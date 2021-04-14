LORRAINE GREENBERG
Lorraine Greenberg, 89, passed away on April 6, 2021, in Scottsdale.
She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1931. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in music education. Lorraine devoted her entire life to music as a high school music teacher, community theatre musical director and, most closely to her heart, directing Jewish congregational choirs.
After moving to Phoenix in 2001, she became actively involved with the choirs of Congregation Beth Israel and, more recently, Beth Ami Temple. She continued to provide adult piano lessons until the week before she passed away.
Lorraine is survived by her daughters, Lisa Luber (Howard), Sara Puchinsky (Dale Grabois); her grandchildren, Rachel, Adam, Danny and Temira; and twin great-grandchildren, Jacob and Jordyn.
Graveside services were held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery where she was laid to rest next to her ex-husband and life partner.
