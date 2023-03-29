GLADYS LEVITT
Gladys Levitt of Phoenix died on March 18, 2023. She was 97.
Gladys was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 24, 1926, to Simon and Dora Lubell. Gladys was married to Norton (Sol) Levitt on October 9, 1948 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary, four months before Sol died. They moved to Phoenix in 1960 and were members of Beth El Congregation for over 50 years.
Although Gladys was an RN, when she moved to Phoenix she worked in the Alhambra School District, both an aide on the bus for special needs children and a cook in the cafeteria. Gladys was active with JFCS Senior Program at both Beth El and then Chris Ridge. She was active with the Women’s Auxiliary of the Jewish War Veterans.
Gladys is survived by her daughters Tina (Irwin) Sheinbein and Jody Levitt both of Phoenix; her son, Jerry (Sylvia) Levitt from Surprise; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Beth El Cemetery on Monday, March 20, 2023, officiated by Rabbi Yisroel Isaacs and arranged by Sinai Mortuary.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Levitt-Sheinbein Loan Fund at Jewish Free Loan, 12701 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite 206, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 or Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. JN