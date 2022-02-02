HARVEY R. JACOBS
Harvey R. Jacobs of Anthem died Jan. 29 at 84. He was born in Paterson, NJ.
He served in the Air Force.
He has long been affiliated with the Masons and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Jacobs of Anthem; daughters Franki (James) Halsey and Renee (Stephen) Rolfing; son, Kevin Jacobs; sister, Judith (David) Mellon; brother, Steven Jacobs; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Services will be held Feb. 6 at Mt. Sinai Cemetery through Sinai Mortuary. Rabbi Sadie Becker will officiate. JN