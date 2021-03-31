MADELINE LEE ROTH
Madeline Lee Roth (Maddy, Meema, Mimi) Roth, 74, of Fountain Hills passed away Friday March 19. Maddy was born in the Bronx, New York and raised in Bayside, Queens. Her parents Irene and Stanley Schannon predeceased her. She graduated from Arizona State University, was an executive for the Jewish National Fund and was a longtime supporter of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix and beloved in the community. Maddy, a loving mother and wife, is survived by her husband, Sheldon Roth of Fountain Hills; her two children, Jennifer (Angela) of Phoenix and Jason Shapiro (Natasha Bolouki) of Sherman Oaks, California; and her brother, Dr. Robert Schannon (Paula) of Delmar, California. She is also survived by her blended family, Joe Roth, Bobby (Susie) Roth and Jonathan (Lori) Roth; and grandchildren, Sami Jo, Courtney, Alli, Spencer, Megan, Harrison, Jessica, Benjamin and Joelle Roth. Funeral services were held privately on Monday, March 22, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Congregation Beth Israel and/or Hospice of the Valley.
