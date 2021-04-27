MICHELLE SYDNE NEWMAN
Michelle Sydne Newman, 54, died April 16, 2021. She was born in New York, New York and lived in Phoenix.
She is survived by her spouse, Monte Boers; her daughters, Sydne A. Boers, Shayna A. Newman and Simcha M. Newman.
Services were held at Beth El Cemetery on April 26, 2021.
Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.
