BRANDON SCOTT WECHSLER
Brandon Scott Wechsler passed away on Nov. 29, 2022, at the age of 28.
Despite all of Brandon’s obstacles, he was diagnosed with Duchene Muscular Dystrophy at the age 8 and was confined to a wheelchair at age 11, he was a fighter and accomplished so much in his short time here.
He graduated from Pinnacle High School in 2013 and pursued a communications degree at Arizona State University and worked for Apple. An avid sports fan, Brandon was made an honorary coach for both his high school basketball team and the ASU basketball team. He was also the first student in a wheelchair to start, and play in, a high school basketball game in Arizona history. A framed jersey with his name on it hangs in the Pinnacle locker room.
Brandon was a loving son to parents Eydie Mandell and Lenny Wechsler; dear brother to Brianna Wechsler; and cherished grandson to Linda Mandell. He also left behind many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service was held on Dec. 1, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a later date.
Brandon was an eternal light and inspirational mentor to everyone that had the honor of meeting him. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and fighting spirit. His favorite quote was, “The only disability in life is a bad attitude.”