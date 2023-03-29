JOEL LESLIE RUBEN
Joel Leslie Ruben of Phoenix died on March 20, 2023. He was 79.
He was born in Chicago, Illinois on Sept. 13, 1943, and was affiliated with the Arizona Association of Certified Public Accountants.
Joel is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters Rachael Barkley and Amy Reichgott (Martin); sisters Naomi Karen “Nikki” Krinkin (Boaz) of Jerusalem, Israel and Roberta Lynne Ruben of Springfield, Illinois; and granddaughter, Samantha Byrd. He was preceded in death by his parents Abe and Celia Pruzansky Kahn.
Services were held on March 23, 2023 at Waldheim Cemetery in Chicago and officiated by Rabbi Louis Lazovsky. A memorial will be held in Phoenix on April 23, 2023, for details email rachaelbarkley1@gmail.com.
Donations in his name can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (lls.org).