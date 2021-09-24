SYLVIA RACHEL KLEIN
Sylvia Rachel Klein, 90, died Sept. 7, 2021. She was born in Forest Hills, New York and lived in Phoenix.
Sylvia was larger than life. You’d always find her with a song, a smile, a hug and kiss and the most positive outlook. She was committed to bringing happiness to people, whether through singing, crocheting or cooking, and she was devoted to her family.
Being active in Jewish life was very important to Sylvia. Not only was she passionate about volunteering in her synagogue, but she also fostered a Jewish home. Family, friends and even strangers would be included in her Shabbat dinners and holiday celebrations. Music was also a big part of her life. She took joy in sharing her beautiful operatic voice in community choruses and choirs and sometimes sang semi-professionally in nursing homes and adult communities.
Sylvia was predeceased by her husband of nearly 60 years, Alexander, and passed away on his birthday because that's what soul mates do. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Ron); her sons, Mark (Sharon), Jay (Kim) and Eliyahu (Faigy); 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Beth El Cemetery. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.