ROBERTA (WOHLMAN) DAVIDSON
Roberta (Wohlman) Davidson died peacefully while sleeping in Scottsdale, on Aug. 7, 2021. She was just 4 days shy of turning 77. Roberta, or "Bobbie" as she was known to many, is survived by her children, Alyssa Krauss of San Diego, Joshua Davidson of Scottsdale and Craig Davidson of Cave Creek; her sister, Stella Leff of London, Ontario, Canada; her former spouse, Dr. Maurice Davidson; and her nine grandchildren, Ryland Davidson, Ethan Davidson, Avi Davidson, Zachary Krauss, Miranda Krauss, Jaren Davidson, Sarah Davidson, Zoey Davidson and Lilah Krauss. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Jennie and Albert Wohlman. Roberta was born on Aug. 11, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Mumford High School and went on to attend Wayne State University. Roberta loved to spend time with her grandchildren, cook for her family and travel. A memorial service for Roberta was held Thursday, Aug. 12, at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Congregation Beth Tefillah in Scottsdale.