TRACEY MICHELLE BIEGUN
Tracey Michelle Biegun (née Kaplan) of Scottsdale passed away on May 18, 2022. She was 62.
She was born in Chicago and grew up in Wilmette, Ill.
Tracey is survived by her husband, Michael; daughter, Pamela; and sister, Fran Kaplan (Mark Warshauer) of Santa Monica, Calif. She was preceded in death by her parents Roberta and Robert Kaplan.
Services were held at Green Acres Cemetery on May 22, officiated by Rabbi Jeremy Schneider and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations can be made in her name to Jewish Family & Children’s Service, 4747 N. Seventh St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.