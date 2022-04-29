CANDY ARTHUR
Candy Arthur passed away suddenly and peacefully with her family at her side after complications from surgery on March 23, 2022.
Candy was born on January 23, 1945, to Rose and George Greenberg. She grew up in southwest Philadelphia where she made lifelong friends, several of whom also moved to Phoenix.
Candy graduated from Temple University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in teaching and married Joel Arthur in 1966. Candy continued to teach, helping to put Joel through dental school.
In 1971, just as Joel finished his dental education, their son Chad was born.
They then started a new life with a move to Phoenix. This was a bold move for Candy, she had no family or friends in Phoenix and left loved ones behind. In a short time, she developed a wide circle of friends with whom she continued relationships throughout her life. In
1975, their daughter Mandy was born. Candy worked lovingly, raising their family while supporting Joel in his growing practice.
Candy was unselfish with her time and was truly interested and concerned with the details in the lives of those she cared for. Her home was her castle and she was the “Queen.” Quite often, she would whistle in the kitchen as she prepared a meal for her family. Dinner with everyone at the table was one of the most joyous times for her. She cherished her children and grandchildren and always strived to make them feel special and understand the true meaning of love.
Though small in stature, her impact to all she touched was immense. With a wonderful smile, infectious laugh and effervescent personality, she would light up a room as soon as she entered. Of course, Joel considered her his best audience.
Candy enjoyed crossword puzzles, the jumble, Sudoku and Jeopardy and treasured playing mahjong with her group of friends for over 40 years. More recently, she played canasta with a wonderful group of women. Over the years, she also supported many organizations in the greater
Phoenix area.
She leaves behind Joel, her great love, constant partner and best friend, as well as her children
Chad (Jill) Arthur and Mandy (James) Daitch, who lost a doting, devoted and loving mother and her grandchildren Zoe and Hudson Arthur, Zachary and Samantha Daitch, who lost their Mimi. She loved them “to the moon and back.”
As Candy would characteristically and unselfishly reply to “I love you,” with “I love you more!”
You will forever be in our thoughts and hearts.
Donations in her memory can be made to Congregation Beth Israel of Scottsdale, Valley of the Sun Jewish Community Center and The Ryan House.