BARBARA SCHWEITZER
Barbara Schweitzer of Sun Lakes died on April 25, 2023. She defied the odds by reaching 84 as she survived a ruptured cerebral aneurysm 45 years ago. Barbara was born in Brooklyn, New York to Pearl and Samuel Waltzer. She and her husband, Edward, moved to Sun Lakes in 1998 and were members of the Sun Lakes Jewish Congregation.
A retired executive secretary who still used shorthand for notes, Barbara enjoyed playing cards (especially hand and foot) with friends at Oakwood, watching Shark Tank, CNBC, game shows, eating out and shopping at bargain stores.
Barbara was preceded in death by Edward; her parents, Pearl and Sam Waltzer; and brother, Herbert Waltzer. She is survived by her daughter, Sheryl Quen (Richard); son, Jeffrey Susswein (Berenice); twin sister, Rosalie Kurland; grandchildren Samantha and Zachary Quen and Elijah Susswein; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on April 30, 2023, officiated by Rabbi Emily Segal and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
A frequent user of the NY MTA, Barbara never drove. As such, donations in her name can be made to Neighbors Who Care, 10450 E. Riggs Road #113, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248. JN