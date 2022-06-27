LAWSON F. SINGER
During the morning of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the age of 95, Lawson F. Singer peacefully passed away.
For the past 20 years, Lawson and Betty-Carol Singer have been full-time residents of Scottsdale. Over the past few weeks, Lawson has been surrounded by loved ones, and lived his last days in comfort. Betty-Carol has been beautifully caring for him over the past three years, and she has championed his longevity.
Lawson lived a wonderfully full and successful life. He is survived by his wife Betty-Carol, their children and grandchildren. Funeral services, with military honors, were held on Sunday, June 12,at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix. JN