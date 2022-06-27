Lawson SInger
LAWSON F. SINGER

During the morning of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the age of 95, Lawson F. Singer peacefully passed away.

For the past 20 years, Lawson and Betty-Carol Singer have been full-time residents of Scottsdale. Over the past few weeks, Lawson has been surrounded by loved ones, and lived his last days in comfort. Betty-Carol has been beautifully caring for him over the past three years, and she has championed his longevity.

Lawson lived a wonderfully full and successful life. He is survived by his wife Betty-Carol, their children and grandchildren. Funeral services, with military honors, were held on Sunday, June 12,at Mt. Sinai Cemetery in Phoenix. JN