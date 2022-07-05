ESTELLE ARLENE (ROBBINS) GLAZMAN
Estelle Arlene (Robbins) Glazman of Tempe, passed away June 24, 2022, at the age 80, after a brief but valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Estelle was vibrant with a sharp wit that gave her strength to the end. She found joy and laughter with family and friends who lovingly supported her throughout her final weeks. Estelle was rich in love, having been an integral part of her daughters’ and grandchildren’s lives as they grew into adults and started their own families.
Estelle was generous, kind and thoughtful. She was also giving with her community, volunteering, donating blood and crafting blessing bags for decades. Estelle was kind to every new person in her life, which earned her quick friendships from YMCA workout partners and neighbors, to nail stylists and in-home nurses.
Estelle and her example of living a kind and thoughtful life will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 23 at 10 a.m. at Grace Community Church, 1200 E. Southern Ave., Tempe. Reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Estelle’s memory to PBS or your local public library. JN