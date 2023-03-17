EDWARD S. LEVY
Edward S. Levy of Scottsdale died on March 10, 2023. He was 97.
He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and served in the United States Navy.
Edward is survived by his wife, Jeanne Levy; daughters Joan Silverman of Scottsdale, Susan Paull of Scottsdale and Jill Levy of Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Services were held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery on March 12, 2023, officiated by Rabbi Jeremy Schneider and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in his name can be made to Jewish Family & Children’s Service (jfcsaz.org) or Hospice of the Valley (hov.org). JN