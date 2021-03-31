CORRINE WEISS FLEGENHEIMER
Corinne Weiss Flegenheimer, 94, passed away March 14, 2021.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, Corinne left to pursue a journalism degree at Ohio State University where she met her first husband and father to her children, Michael Harry Weiss, who was attending dental school at OSU. After college, she assisted her husband with establishing his dental practice, first in the Coolidge/Florence area, where he worked as the first full-time dentist at the Arizona state prison. A return to Phoenix to establish his practice was cut short by his recommission in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and a move to Camp Irwin, near Barstow, California. At the conclusion of his service, they moved back to Phoenix and reestablished his practice.
She resided in Phoenix for the rest of her life and raised three children here. In the 1970s she went back to school to receive a master’s in education at Arizona State University and later worked as a reporter for the Phoenix Jewish News. From 1976 to 1983, she interviewed a diverse range of Jewish figures including Abbie Hoffman, Congresswoman Bella Abzug and Simon Wiesenthal. She was active in Jewish civic organizations, including as a lifetime member of Hadassah and with the Brandeis National Committee Phoenix Chapter where she served as president for a two-year term in 2000-2001.
She enjoyed travel with her two husbands, sailing vacations in California with the family and her dear friends.
Corinne was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Michael H. Weiss, D.D.S., and her second husband, Herman “Hy” Flegenheimer. She is survived by her three children, Donna Ballard (Terry), Dr. David Weiss, D.D.S. (Daphne Atkeson) and Steven Weiss (Kateri); and two grandchildren, Robert Ballard and Alexander Atkeson Weiss. A private family ceremony was held graveside at the Temple Beth Israel Cemetery on March 17, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to the Brandeis National Committee Phoenix Chapter “Book Fund” or “Honoring Our History” Campaigns and Hospice of the Valley.
