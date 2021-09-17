SANDRA "SANDY" (WHITMAN) GOODMAN
Sandra "Sandy" (Whitman) Goodman, 86, of Scottsdale, passed peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 21, 2021, after a prolonged battle with breast cancer.
Sandy entered this life with a deep intuition and departed in a clap of thunder. Her spirit electric and friendliness infectious, she was passionate about politics, sports and people. Deeply devoted to family, friends, community and service, she worked in nursing for five decades, beginning in pediatrics and volunteering with Hospice of the Valley well into her 70s.
Born Jan 11, 1935, in Warren, Ohio, Sandy was the oldest child of Rose and Harry Whitman. After graduating Warren Harding High School and Pittsburgh's Montefiore Hospital, she met her late husband of 57 years, Frank Goodman, whom she married on March 11, 1956. Together they became the loving and devoted parents of four children. Judaism was central to her life. She was an active member of Beth Israel Temple (Warren), where she was involved with Hadassah and Sisterhood, and after moving to Arizona in 1993, she belonged to Temple Solel, where she deepened her relationship with her faith. She was proud to become a bat mitzvah at the age of 78 and remained an active synagogue member.
Sandy's greatest love was people. She was quick to initiate conversation, made fast friends and cultivated lifelong relationships. Preceded in death by her parents, Rose and Harry Whitman; and her husband, Frank, she is survived by her son, Louis Goodman (Tom Siebenaler); daughters, Margie (Lenny) Sussman, Stefanie (Don) Foreman and Holly Goodman; grandchildren, Bethany Sussman, Erica (Josh) Mantel, Jake and Sydney Foreman and Quinn and Finley Carpenter; great-granddaughter, Raegan Mantel; sister, Phyllis (John) Shaffer; brother, Marshall Whitman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was loved as deeply as she will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Temple Solel in Paradise Valley or Hospice of the Valley. Funeral and burial services have already been held. Arrangements by Sinai Mortuary.