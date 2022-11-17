MARIE-CLAIRE MIRIAM OBADIA
Marie-Claire Miriam Obadia passed away peacefully on October 26, 2022, in Scottsdale. She was 83.
She was born on December 23, 1938, in Fes, Morocco, to Eli and Frecha Sadoun.
Marie-Claire is predeceased by her loving husband, Marc Obadia. She is survived by her daughter, Lauren Wiener; her son, Jack Obadia; her six grandchildren Sydney, Marc, Simone, Samantha, Samuel and Stephanie; her sisters Jacqline Abitbol from Paris, France, Kathy Amsili from Ashdod, Israel and Violette Assaraf from Ashdod, Israel; as well as her extended family in New York, Israel, Paris and Morocco.
Marie-Claire was buried in Ashdod, Israel on October 31, 2022, alongside her husband, Marc.
She had a love for family celebrations and making all her beautiful crafts. She very much enjoyed attending her religious services with her many longtime friends and family.
Contributions in her honor can be made to Chabad Lubavitch of Arizona in Phoenix.