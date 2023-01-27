TOBA KRISTAL
Toba Kristal of Scottsdale died Dec. 27, 2022. She was 91.
Toba was born in Chicago, Illinois and co-owned Kristal Drugs for 25 years with her husband, Stewart. She was a volunteer with the Navajo Elementary School Reading Program.
Toba was preceded in death by Stewart; her parents, Nettie and Alfred Press; and her brother, David. She is survived by daughter, Jill Kristal Feuerstein of Larchmont, New York; sons Scot Kristal of Phoenix and Steven Kristal of Royal Oak, Michigan; sister, Phyllis Palmer of Ottawa, Illinois; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held Jan. 21, 2023. Arranged by Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery. Donations in her name can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 (hov.org). JN