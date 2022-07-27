ANNE ZIPRIN LANG
Anne Ziprin Lang died May 20, 2022. She was 61.
Anne was born on January 3, 1961, on the island of Manhattan to Natalie Boxer and Jordan Ziprin, who left New York with their two daughters for Phoenix in 1967. Anne attended Madison Simis and became a bat mitzvah at Temple Beth Israel. As a student at Central High School, she received recognition as a National Merit Scholar finalist and decided to attend UCLA.
Anne was accomplished and ambitious. After graduating with an economics degree in 1983, she remained in Los Angeles, working as a consultant in real estate and was rumored to have been offered a Hollywood contract. In 1991, she received a scholarship to attend law school and decided to elope with Daniel Lang on July 17. They moved to Sacramento in 1992, to start a natural food company, and that is where their daughter Zoe was born. An idyllic month was spent in Forte de Marmi, Italy, near Pisa, in 1994 to mark Daniel’s 50th birthday. And in 1996, the Lang’s made their home in Boulder, Colo. and welcomed their son Aidan.
Anne was a beauty and a breadwinner. In any group in which she participated, the other participants soon recognized her acumen. A gifted public speaker, Anne listened more than she talked. She never boasted about her mind’s grasp. Her uncanny common sense demonstrated her decency, kindness and morality. Her fine mind enabled her to analyze any issue and consider every nuance. Anne read voraciously and followed every lead, yet she recently marveled “interesting how you only know slivers of people.”
Anne was a true friend and a sister to so many. Again and again, she came to the rescue of family, friends and community without hesitation and with great optimism. For many years, she helped Sudanese refugees coming to Boulder to adjust to the very different life they were experiencing. She was an engaged citizen and an engaging companion — with or without a cocktail. Her empathy, compassion and fight came from her core belief that everyone had the right to a good, happy and healthy life.
Anne is survived by her beloved husband of 31 years, Daniel Lang; children Zoe Rose Lang Staarmann and Aidan Morris Lang; sister, Alisa Ziprin Shorr; brother-in-law, Kenneth Shorr; and nephew, Reuven Shorr. She leaves all her family heartbroken by her death.
Anne was considerate and competitive. In her personal and professional life, she put other’s needs and wishes ahead of her own, though in any endeavor notwithstanding, she achieved positive results. She had a great sense of humor and tolerated Daniel’s puns with a smile and savored the antics and achievements of her children. In Anne, Zoe and Aidan had an extraordinary, devoted mother, compassionate friend and encouraging mentor. Anne looked forward to becoming a grandmother to her children’s children but her passing has deprived her children of this joy.
Diagnosed with CLL/SLL in 2016, Anne faced her illness with wit and grit and an unimaginable grace. She walked and hiked daily until the last weeks of her life, usually with Zoe, every morning, no matter the temperature; and she was overjoyed when they hiked 100 miles in just five days along the coast of Portugal in May 2019. That is where this photograph for this obituary was taken. She followed politics almost as closely as tennis, looked forward to figuring out what to make from every farm share box and treasured being alive. Anne remained informed, decisive and lucid through it all. She was aware of the alternative burial process that became legal in Colorado in May 2021 and chose to have her body composted. Contributions in Anne’s memory can be made to Aishel House-Chabad at the Medical Center in Houston (chabadtmc.org) a refuge for those seeking advanced and specialized medical care.
A uniquely textured woman was Anne, a womensch among menschen. She especially loved celebrating Jewish holidays when she would do battle with a brisket, share a delicious meal with family and friends and make a toast to L’chaim! Her mantra was HINENI. May her memory be a blessing. JN