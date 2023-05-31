ERIC BENJAMIN FISHMAN
Eric Benjamin Fishman peacefully passed away on May 18, 2023 at 27 years old, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with his mental health. Eric was a beloved community member of Beth El Preschool, Phoenix Hebrew Academy, Madison Meadows Middle School, Brophy College Preparatory (Class of 2014) and Vassar College (Class of 2018). He touched the lives of countless friends and family around the world.
Eric was born in Phoenix on March 22, 1996, sporting a dimple-filled smile that was cherished by all. The consummate jokester, Eric filled every room with infectious smiles and laughter. Eric was a treasured teammate in many sports, including soccer, baseball, swimming, hip-hop dance and lacrosse. Eric’s favorite number, 22, could be seen darting across the field with both the Phoenix Patriots and Brophy lacrosse teams; the latter of which, he helped lead to two Arizona state championships. Eric’s loving personality, industrious work ethic, exemplary scholarship and exceptional lacrosse skills earned him a recruitment to Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. There, he studied economics and met incredible friends, both on and off the lacrosse field.
After college, Eric continued to bring smiles to southern and northern California, as a dear coworker and friend in the movie and cybersecurity industries. A constant in Eric’s life was a love of the summer months. In his youth, he loved attending Camp Ramah in Ojai, California, and spending countless hours at the beach and pool in Coronado, California, with his parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. In adulthood, Eric felt especially connected to the Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in Ashford, Connecticut, where he volunteered for five summers as a camp counselor. At Hole in the Wall, Eric’s care, laughter and mischievous nature brought joy and healing to his campers.
Eric is survived by his parents, Dr. James and Linda Fishman; his brother, sister-in-law and nephew, Adam, Allie and Aiden Fishman; his sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth and Joseph Williams; and his maternal grandparents, Dr. Lawrence and Rona Green. He is also survived by his beloved aunts and uncles, Drs. Sam Green and Suzanne Steinberg, Allison Krusch (Green), Drs. Suzanne Fishman and Tom Cain and David Fishman; and countless cousins who were as close as siblings, Dr. Stuart, Pamela, and Kenny Green; Ryan, Sydney and Matthew Krusch; Ed and Greg Cain; and Olivia and Teala Fishman.
Preceding Eric in death were his paternal grandparents, Dr. Arthur and Brandy Fishman; maternal great-grandparents, Louie and Tillie Shiff and Dr. Arthur and Ann Green; paternal great-grandparents, Edward and Silvia Fishman and Philip and Marge Brandsdorf.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eric’s memory to Chabad of Coronado (chabadcoronado.com) and/or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (nami.org). JN