CAROL RICHMAN GROSS
The family of Carol Richman Gross is saddened to announce the passing of our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt on Aug. 8, 2022, due to complications from Crohn’s disease.
Carol will be missed and remembered lovingly by her family. She will also be remembered as the driving force behind the introduction of “Learn Not to Burn” and other fire and safety programs in Arizona and across the country during her tenure as program director for the Phoenix Fire Department.
Donations in her memory can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (give.bcrf.org).