ELAINE NOVICOFF NACHMAN
Elaine Novicoff Nachman of Scottsdale died Nov. 27, 2022. She was 88.
Elaine is survived by daughters Marilyn Colick (Gary), Nancy Silverman (Russell) and Carole Aronchick (David); and five grandchildren.
Services were held at Mt. Sinai Cemetery on Nov. 30, 2022, officiated by Rabbi Sadie Becker and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in her name can be made to Congregation Tifereth Israel, c/o Mt. Carmel Cemetery, 3219 Sheridan Blvd., Lincoln, Neb., 68502. JN