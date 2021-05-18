JOAN WALLACE
Joan Wallace, 93, our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at the Sherman House at the Mayo Clinic on March 11, 2021, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughters, Steffi, Jill, Jan and Amy; sons-in-law, David, Bob and Jeff; grandchildren, Jennifer, Rachel, Adam, Alex, Sarah and Griffin and their spouses; and great-grandchildren, Gabrielle, Jacob, Alex, Owen, Michelle, Andrew, Olivia, Ari and Alexa. Joan was predeceased by husbands, Dr. Bertram Schneider and Dr. George Wallace; and her granddaughter, Lori Cohen.
Joan grew up footloose in Manhattan and lived in New York in her youth. In 1963, she was a young widow with three little girls when she met George. They were married soon after. George introduced Joan to golf, which began her mastery and lifetime love of the game. In 1972, George had the opportunity to come to Phoenix to join an anesthesiology practice here. After buying a house in a weekend, Joan, George and Amy moved to Phoenix, followed by Jill, Bob, Rachel and Jan; Jeff and then more grandkids soon joined the family in Phoenix. In the early years in Phoenix, Joan loved hosting large family dinners every Sunday night in the house in Clearwater Hills.
In Phoenix, Joan’s family grew and her golf game flourished. She was an avid golfer into her 80s, enjoyed several theaters’ season tickets (as well as the kids’ performances) into her 90s and lived in her home at the Biltmore until she was 9l. Joan was an unapologetic supporter of all causes liberal and loved FDR, Frank Sinatra, Arnold Palmer, Tiger Woods, the Obamas, crossword puzzles, morning coffee outside, pinot grigio, clothes shopping (and returning), lunches on Wednesday with her daughters, Sunday dinners out and, most of all, her family. She maintained her great style and flair until the very end. She is greatly missed.
Our family is most grateful to the wonderful, caring staff at the Sherman Home | Hospice of the Valley, who took impeccable care of our mom during her stay there. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.