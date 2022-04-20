Our dear brother, Brian David Mony passed away on March 21, 2022. He was 57.
Brian was born, raised and lived his whole life in Phoenix, Ariz.
His career was spent helping those less fortunate than himself.
In his free time, he loved comedy writing and hanging out with his friends. He had a great love of cats, the Phoenix Suns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved spending time with his family.
Our hearts are very saddened by Brian leaving us way too soon, but we find comfort knowing he is with our Dad, Marvin Mony, watching over us.