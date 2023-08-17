MELVIN WEISER
Melvin Weiser, 99, passed away at his home in Sun Lakes on Friday, August 4, 2023.
He was born in Manhattan, NYC, on May 9, 1924, the son of Samuel and Rose (Cohen) Weiser. Raised in the Bronx, Mel graduated from Evander Childs High School and then, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy at the start of World War II. He served on the baby aircraft carrier Croatan (CVE 25) in the Atlantic Ocean. The mission was to destroy German submarines that were attacking Allied ships. He always said his Naval service was a positive turning point in his life, and it was then that he decided to become a writer.
After the war, Mel studied and received his B.A. and M.A. degrees in English and theater from Brooklyn College. He became a teacher and wrote plays and stories in his free time. He taught at Midwood High School and Thomas Jefferson Vocational School.
Mel married Isabel Ehrlich in 1948, and they had two sons: Brenn and Darin. In 1958 the family moved to Phoenix where Mel taught English and drama at North Phoenix High School. After several years, he transferred to Alhambra High School and then spent 17 years teaching English at Glendale Community College. During that period, he also wrote the books and lyrics for nine “Hollywood Hits,” musicals performed all over the country by high schools and community theaters.
Mel directed several productions at Phoenix Little Theatre. He started the original Phoenix Jewish Theatre (1962), Circle 16 Playhouse and Actors Inner Circle (1969). Mel directed “Brightower” on Broadway (NYC, 1971) and produced and directed “Best of Broadway Productions,” a dinner theater circuit for numerous Valley of the Sun resorts. Mel’s influence in local theater was enormous.
In the 1970s, Mel published his first novels: “The Trespasser” (Avon Books) and “Within the Web” (Dell Books). Years later, he wrote and published “Nick Nolte: Caught in the Act” (Momentum Books, 1999), “On 174th Street: The World of Willie Mittleman” (2014), “Viva Puccini” (2021) and “The Crown of Sammuramat” (2022). The production of his play “Cry, Tiger!” (2008) was a big success with local audiences.
After sharing 45 loving years with Mel, Isabelle passed away in 1993. She had myotonic muscular dystrophy, as did their sons. Darin passed away in 1998 and Brenn in 2017.
Mel is survived by his second wife, playwright Joni Browne-Walders (married in 2006) for another loving marriage of 17 years. Together they wrote and produced the play “A Tiny Piece of Land.”
Mel was a remarkable man; gifted, caring, generous and full of energy, wit and optimism. He was a dedicated husband and father who was loved and admired by family, friends, co-workers and his students. He will not be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to make donations in memory of Melvin Weiser to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014, a truly worthwhile organization. JN