JORDAN L. KATES
Jordan L. Kates of Scottsdale died Aug. 18, 2022. He was 86.
He was born in Newton, Mass. and served in the U.S. Army.
Jordan is survived by his daughter, Lisa Greco of Chandler; sons Randy Kates and Jeffrey Kates of Scottsdale; sister, Ellen Berkowitz or Cape Cod, Mass.; and seven grandchildren.
Services will be held at Paradise Memorial Gardens on Aug. 26, officiated by Rabbi Martin Scharf and arranged by Sinai Mortuary of Arizona.
Donations in his name can be made to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, 2910 N. Third Ave., Suite 450, Phoenix, AZ 85013. JN